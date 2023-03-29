close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's video surfaces on social media

A video of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media on Wednesday in which he slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A video of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media on Wednesday in which he slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him.

Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathizer further said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

"The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest," he further said.

The video appeared amid reports that the radical preacher might surrender.

Police has launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district recently.

Also Read

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

Dept of Immigration, Nepal govt issues alert for fugitive Amritpal Singh

NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court: Lawyer

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters clash with police in Amritsar

Crackdown on Amritpal: 197 released, 7 detained under NSA, says police

Employment generation, better employability is priority: Jitendra Singh

Tourist vehicles to be given unique stickers to avoid harassment: Goa CM

Politicians use religion to their benefit which leads to hate speech: SC

Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey online from Mar 27 to Apr 30

472 prisoners sentenced to death as on Dec 31, 2021: Centre to Rajya Sabha

Topics : Punjab | sikh | Khalistan movement

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon