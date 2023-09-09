Furnish details about homeowners and tenants: Police ask Mumbaikars

The Mumbai police on Saturday issued a notice asking homeowners living in the city limits to furnish their details and information about their tenants to the police as a measure to prevent any subversive activities in residential areas, an official said.

The order, which comes into force on Saturday, will remain in place for a period of 60 days till November 7, the official said.

It is apprehended that subversive or anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas and there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private or public property on that account, the police order stated.

Some check needs to be put on landlords or tenants so that terrorists or anti-social elements in the guise of tenants do not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc., it said.

As per the order, landlords, homeowners, or persons involved in a property business under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police, who have let, sublet, or rented out accommodation will have to furnish information about their tenants online on the citizen portal.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let or sublet is a foreign national, then details including his name, nationality, passport details, registration place, and reason for stay need to be furnished, it said.

Any person contravening the order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.