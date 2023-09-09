Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

India-Bhutan first international train service turning into reality

The railway project can act as a breakthrough in terms of facilitating the export of goods, enabling cultural exchange, and strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Government of India's allotment of Rs 120 billion for the extensive expansion and modernization of railway infrastructure in the northeastern region of the country will boost the eagerly awaited first-ever Bhutan-India railway link, Bhutan Live reported on Saturday.
The Bhutan-based media outlet reported the fully funded Indian government's estimated Rs 10 billion project of 57.5-kilometre railway line will connect Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Sarpang, Bhutan. The project's anticipated completion date is set for 2026.
Just a month ago, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, hinted at the ongoing discussions between India and Bhutan regarding this transformative railway connection. Speaking to Indian media, he stated, "We are currently in negotiations for a railway link between Bhutan and Assam. Bhutan is keen to open more avenues for tourism, and this endeavour promises to benefit Assam significantly. The proposed railway link between Gelephu and Kokrajhar, situated on the Assam border, could be a game-changer, promoting both trade and tourism."
The railway project can act as a breakthrough in terms of facilitating the export of goods, enabling cultural exchange, and strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.
The project gained momentum during the Bhutanese PM's first visit to India in 2018. The commencement of the Gelephu-Kokrajhar rail link construction is expected to pave the way for more railway projects in the southern and eastern regions of both nations, including areas like Samtse, Phuentsholing, Nganglam, and Samdrupjongkhar.
Notably, Bhutan and India formalized their commitment to this transformative vision back in 2005 when they signed a Memorandum of Understanding, solidifying their shared aspiration to link the bordering towns of the two nations through a railway network. As the wheels of progress turn, this historic Bhutan-India railway link inches closer to becoming a reality, heralding a new era of connectivity and cooperation.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Jigme Wangchuck's 3-day India visit: NSA Ajit Doval calls on Bhutan King

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

N Bengal floods due to Bhutan rivers, centre should have noticed: Minister

Updated Covid-19 shots are coming soon, to be part of trio of vaccines

Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak signs new strategic pact with Singapore in India

G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in India's agriculture sector at IARI

Shops burnt after fire broke out in commercial buildings in Nagaland

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhutan train Railways

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon