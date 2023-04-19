G20 meet: Members support 3 priorities for health sector put forth by India

India put forth three priorities for the health sector in the second G20 Health Working Group meeting and received support from participating members, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.

The three priorities are health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with focus on one health and antimicrobial resistance (AMR); strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on access to and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Bhushan said that a draft of the declaration was shared with the participating members and preliminary suggestions have been received.

It will be further worked upon before being passed in the G20 ministerial meeting to be held in August in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The first meeting of the G20 Health Working Group was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second meeting concluded in Panaji on Wednesday. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations participated in it.

Also Read Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health 'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions' Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses over 40 mn linked health records Have to build drug-free nation by 2047, says Shah in anti-narcotics meeting Tim Cook, MoS IT Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports Due to funding winter ESG-led funding reaches $7.9 bn in 2022: Report CBI conducts searches at Oxfam India's office in case of FCRA violations EC begins manufacturing 0.89 mn new VVPATs ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the keynote address at the second G20 Health Working Group meeting.

He said India's G20 presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response.

He also highlighted the need for a formal global coordination mechanism for medical countermeasures and noted that India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation to promote the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world and promoting digital public good.