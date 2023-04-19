close

G20 meet: Members support 3 priorities for health sector put forth by India

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that a draft of the declaration was shared with the participating members and preliminary suggestions have been received

Press Trust of India Panaji
G20, G20 Meet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
India put forth three priorities for the health sector in the second G20 Health Working Group meeting and received support from participating members, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.

The three priorities are health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with focus on one health and antimicrobial resistance (AMR); strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on access to and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Bhushan said that a draft of the declaration was shared with the participating members and preliminary suggestions have been received.

It will be further worked upon before being passed in the G20 ministerial meeting to be held in August in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The first meeting of the G20 Health Working Group was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second meeting concluded in Panaji on Wednesday. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations participated in it.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the keynote address at the second G20 Health Working Group meeting.

He said India's G20 presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response.

He also highlighted the need for a formal global coordination mechanism for medical countermeasures and noted that India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation to promote the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world and promoting digital public good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 meets Health sector India Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

