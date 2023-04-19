close

CBI conducts searches at Oxfam India's office in case of FCRA violations

The First Information Report (FIR) which is filed by the probing agency comes days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged FCRA violations

Oxfam India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against Oxfam India and its officials in connection with the alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). 
The probe agency is also carrying out searches at the offices of the Non-governmental organisation (NGOs), according to a report by NDTV.

The First Information Report (FIR) which is filed by the probing agency comes days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged FCRA violations. 
According to media reports, "The complaint, which is now part of the FIR, has alleged that though Oxfam India's FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds."

The complaint also alleged, "From the email found during an IT survey by the CBDT it appears that Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12.71 lakh to the CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20."
According to the complaint filed, between 2013-2016, the NGO received Rs 15 million directly into its Foreign Contribution Utilisation account instead of the designated bank account. It also alleged that the NGO routed Rs 1.27 million to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in FY2020.

“Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn't renewed in December 2021. We have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the decision to not renew our FCRA registration. The High Court has asked the Union government to respond to our plea,” the NGO said in a statement earlier this month.

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

