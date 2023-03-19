JUST IN
Business Standard

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Union Health Minister Mankush Mandaviya to chair a two-day Global Conference on Digital Health on March 20-21 in New Delhi

Topics
Health Ministry | Digital India | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

ANI  General News 

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya speaks in Bengaluru during the inauguration of a field hospital for Covid-19 (PTI Photo)

Union Health Minister Mankush Mandaviya to chair a two-day Global Conference on Digital Health on March 20-21 in New Delhi.

Using India's Presidency of G20, the conference is organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the WHO (World Health Organisation) South-East Asia Regional Office, an official statement said on Sunday.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal, WHO Regional Director South East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO/HQ Director of Digital Health and Innovation Alain Labrique and WHO South East Asia Regional Office Director Health System Department Manoj Jhalani will also present in the conference, the statement said.

The objective of the Global Conference on Digital Health is to shift the focus from planning to achieving impactful results in the member countries, through a set of digital health initiatives aiming to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage. The conference will bring together global leaders and health development partners, health policymakers, digital health innovators and influencers, academia and other stakeholders.

The conference will address the issues to speed up the implementation of connected digital health initiatives. The conference will also hold a ministerial session on the digital transformation challenges, opportunities and critical success factors along with panel discussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 16:05 IST

