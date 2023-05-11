close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 meet: Security beefed up in Jammu, physical classes suspended in school

Security has been heightened in Jammu, particularly in border districts, and around all vital Army and security establishments, the officials said

Press Trust of India Jammu
g20, g-20

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of a G20 meeting in Srinagar, security has been tightened in Jammu region, particularly in border districts, and more than 10 Army schools have been closed as part of precautionary measures.

The security agencies have identified infiltration routes and stepped up security to prevent any infiltration from across the border, officials said on Thursday.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Security has been heightened in Jammu, particularly in border districts, and around all vital Army and security establishments, the officials said.

Multi-tier security of Army, Border Security Force, police and Central Reserve Police Force besides Village Defence Committees has been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

Security and checkpoints have also been strengthened along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, all vehicles are being checked and all movements are being monitored, they added.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

5 held in blast near Golden Temple, police to probe conspiracy: Punjab DGP

Defamation case filed against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Rupa Publications

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Court extends custody of Raipur Mayor's brother

Statement of minor who accused WFI of sexual harassment recorded before DM

Microsoft helped more than 300,000 Indians get water access in 2022

In view of the threat perception, the officials said, more than 10 Army and other schools on the highway and in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been closed and online classes will be conducted for students till May 25.

In an advisory, police urged people to remain alert and check their vehicles before starting them.

At Jammu's entry points, checking of vehicles and frisking of people are being done, the officials said.

In Poonch and Rajouri, cordon and search operations (CASO) are going on to track down the terrorists involved in the attacks on April 20 and May 5 in which 10 soldiers, including five paratroopers, were killed, according to the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Srinagar G20 meeting G20

First Published: May 11 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Different system needed to end standoffs over US debt ceiling: Yellen

Yellen said she saw the bulk of inflation being caused by supply and demand mismatches, including excessive demand for goods over services during the pandemic and severe supply chain disruptions
3 min read

Defamation case filed against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Rupa Publications

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said independence of judiciary is under ‘very serious threat’
3 min read

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Court extends custody of Raipur Mayor's brother

court, law
2 min read

Statement of minor who accused WFI of sexual harassment recorded before DM

Wrestlers
2 min read

Microsoft helped more than 300,000 Indians get water access in 2022

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

LIVE updates: Produce Imran Khan in Supreme Court within one hour, says CJP

Imran Khan
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon