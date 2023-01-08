Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

JUST IN
Centre gets extension to frame CAA rules for 7th consecutive time
Jammu and Kashmir administration is making "advance arrangements" as Srinagar city is likely to host one of the G20 events in May this year, a senior official said here

Topics
G20  | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

India's G20 presidency

Jammu and Kashmir administration is making "advance arrangements" as Srinagar city is likely to host one of the G20 events in May this year, a senior official said here.

"As part of India holding the presidency of the G20, several events are going to be held in mid-May but dates have not been fixed yet, divisional commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kundbarao Pole told PTI.

"Srinagar is likely to host one of the G20 events for which we are preparing in advance," he said.

Pole said the administration was sprucing up the city for the major event as it will go a long way in boosting tourism in Kashmir, while at the same time clearing the misgivings about the situation in the valley.

"All major roads and areas are being repaired. We are currently going through winter months, there are some difficulties but we will be ready by the time the event is held," he said.

Development works are going on in full swing in Srinagar city with a focus on completing the drainage and road projects.

Normally, no development works are undertaken during the winter months in Kashmir due to freezing temperatures but the government has made an exception this year due to the likelihood of Srinagar hosting a G20 event.

Men and machinery have been put to work to remove the dust and mud that accumulates by the roadside during the winter and is usually removed in late April every year.

The official said hosting the event will be a "moment of pride" for Kashmir as this is the first G20 meeting to be held in the Union Territory.

"The G20 includes almost 70 per cent of the world population as well as economically. Holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar has its importance as it will help in boosting tourism and many misgivings, which our neighbouring country tries to portray, would also be clarified," he added.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 19:17 IST

