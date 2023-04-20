close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Hingni and Nachlana in Ramban, officials said on Thursday

IANS Jammu
Jammu-Srinagar highway

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Hingni and Nachlana in Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

"NH-44 blocked due to landslide at hingni, Nachlana. People are advised to undertake journey after confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

--IANS

Also Read

Major slide hampers movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Second leg of Cong BJY in J-K's Ramban, Banihal cancelled due to weather

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

J-K: Banihal-Hingni stretch of USBRL project may be finished by June end

J-K highway closed for 2nd consecutive day due to landslide in Ramban

EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Efforts to arrest Atiq's wife, Ashraf's brother-in-law intensify

US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects

zi/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Traffic jam

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon