G20 summit in New Delhi: African Union becomes 21st member of G20 grouping

The African Union (AU), comprising as many as 55 nations, was inducted on Saturday as another member of the Group of Twenty (G20). This strategic move is seen as amplifying the voice of less developed and developing countries.

"Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit under India's presidency.

AU Chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani was welcomed by Modi to join the grouping. With this, the AU will become the second regional bloc to be part of the grouping, following the European Union (EU).

Modi has often stated that Africa is a top priority for India and that the country supports the inclusion of all voices in global affairs.

Although India has yet to sign a trade agreement with any African nations, it has been open to a free trade agreement (FTA) with countries in Africa, including the five-member South African Customs Union (SACU). India has also talked about expanding and diversifying India-Africa economic relations, exploring emerging areas such as solar energy, startups and digital infrastructure for partnership.

Last year, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal identified four major focus areas for the India-Africa partnership: solar power, military exchanges in the context of Indian Ocean security, physical and digital infrastructure, healthcare, pharma and vaccines, and the startup ecosystem.

Positioning India as the voice of the Global South

India has been reaching out to African nations to bolster its ongoing efforts to emerge as the voice of the Global South in trade, energy transition and climate diplomacy. Through its climate action outreach body, the International Solar Alliance (ISA), India has tried to build partnership opportunities in African countries for clean energy projects.

As a project facilitator, ISA recently opened an opportunity of 9.5 GW for private investors in countries such as Mali, Cuba, Venezuela, Prague, Uganda and Ethiopia. It has also undertaken several off-grid solar projects and startup accelerator projects.

Energy market analysts note that African nations are being sought after globally due to their critical mineral resources. "Africa is becoming geopolitically crucial, and India wants to capitalise on this opportunity," said an expert. India, which has ambitious electric mobility and green energy goals, is looking to build a supply chain for critical minerals. The Indian government has recently amended crucial legislation to facilitate private investment in critical mineral mining.

During COP27 last year, India and African countries mutually voiced concerns. On climate adaptation and establishing a separate fund for the same, India extended its support to other South Asian, African and Island nations. During the upcoming COP28, South East Asia, particularly India and the African Union, are expected to present a stronger, united voice against the historical polluters in the Global North, said a climate diplomacy observer.

African nations and Indian industry applaud decision

The decision to include the African Union was celebrated by nations and the Indian industry alike. Kenya's President, H.E W. Ruto said, "We welcome the AU, representing the fastest-growing continent, getting a seat in G20. This will give African interests and perspectives a voice and visibility in this important body. With Africa poised for growth in the coming years, a seat will allow it to shape the decisions of the G20 to ensure the continent's interests are advanced. The outcome of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit, including fundamental reforms of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks, is one thing that the AU will advance."

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Chair of the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, said this day will be remembered as a defining milestone towards fostering more inclusive compositions across international organisations. "I have personally witnessed the government's unwavering focus on this inclusion through my engagement as Chair of the B20 Action Council on African Economic Integration and am delighted that the G20 reached a consensus on this essential first step towards a more inclusive AU in the global order," said Mittal.