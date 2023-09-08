Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66594.04 + 328.48
Nifty (0.42%)
19810.40 + 83.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
5913.45 + 52.65
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
40922.80 + 328.90
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
45134.65 + 256.30
Heatmap

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

The World Bank recognises India's financial inclusion efforts; China raises concerns over semiconductor technology and other key events so far

A traffic police during full-dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Sunday

A traffic police during full-dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Sunday

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the G20 Summit 2023 unfolds in New Delhi, India, a comprehensive schedule of events and high-level meetings has been arranged. Here are the anticipated highlights for the day:
 

2:30 pm: Pre-summit presser by the Ministry of External Affairs

The G20 Summit will kick off with a press conference led by the Ministry of External Affairs. This initial briefing will set the stage for the summit's discussions and provide an overview of the key topics on the agenda.
 

5:00 pm: Bilateral meeting - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a crucial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. This meeting is expected to address various issues of mutual interest and strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries.
 

6:15 pm: UN Secretary General Press Conference in New Delhi

The United Nations Secretary-General will hold a press conference in New Delhi. This session is anticipated to shed light on the UN's perspectives and contributions to the G20 discussions, highlighting the global significance of the summit.
 

7:45 pm: Bilateral meeting - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in India around 7 pm, and shortly after that, he will engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high-profile meeting between the leaders is expected to address a wide range of global and bilateral issues.
 

Bilateral meeting with leaders of Mauritius

In addition to the above-highlighted events, a bilateral meeting will be arranged between Indian officials and leaders from Mauritius. This meeting will reflect India's commitment to engaging with its international partners to foster cooperation and collaboration.
 

Other updates of the G20 Summit include:

India invited to an investment meeting with Saudi Arabia

Next week, during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's state visit, Saudi Arabia and India will co-host an investment forum. This forum will emphasise projects in chemicals, energy, manufacturing, and technology. This crown prince will meet with PM Modi this weekend after the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
 

World Bank compliments India's robust digital payment system

A tweet from PM Modi stated that a G20 document by the World Bank stated that India achieved financial inclusion targets in six years which would have taken 47 years. This is credited to Digital Payment Infrastructure (DPI) such as Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile phones (the JAM trinity). The financial inclusion rate stands at 80 per cent.

Access to semiconductor tech

According to a report by Bloomberg, China has brought up the matter of semiconductor technology access, particularly in support of emerging economies' efforts to shift towards clean energy. This brings attention to the extensive export restrictions imposed by Washington on US chip technology to China due to national security reasons.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Biden unlike to meet Chinese premier, says report

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Biden unlike to meet Chinese premier, says report

G20 meet 'normal process', but it is better forum than UN: Farooq Abdullah

Watch: M S Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump

Odisha asks forest, agri depts to plant palm trees to mitigate lightning

National counter-terrorist exercise of police forces planned next month

Topics : G20 summit G20 G20 meeting G20 economies G20 nations BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon