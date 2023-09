Before India forged a consensus among leaders who visited New Delhi for the G20 summit last weekend, the host made sure the delegates went back home with prized souvenirs. A list compiled by the external affairs ministry showcases artefacts gifted to the guests. From India’s best known fabrics such as Kanjivaram and Banarasi silk to Zigh­rana ittar and mangrove honey, they represent India’s rich heritage and diversity.