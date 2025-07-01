Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganga swells in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh; SDRF, police issue safety alerts

Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38 cm, following heavy rainfall that began last night in Rishikesh

ANI
In view of the rising water level of the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued appeals to public to stay in safe areas as continuous rainfall has led to an increase in the water levels of the river.

In Rishikesh, the Ganga river is currently flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38 cm, following heavy rainfall that began last night.

Following this situation, rescue teams have been placed on alert. The administration is continuously patrolling the sensitive areas in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula areas. Officials are regularly monitoring the situation and advising people to remain cautious.

 

Speaking to ANI, Head Constable of the Water Police, Harish, said, "Teams have been deployed in sensitive areas and people have been alerted. We are also making announcements at the Triveni Ghat."

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has issued a red alert of "very heavy rainfall" along with "thunderstorms, lightning and squall" for the districts of Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday.

An orange alert has been placed for Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag districts.

The Met Centre has issued a yellow alert for the rest of the districts, including Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Dobhal inspected the landslide-affected areas along the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed the safety measures in place to manage the situation.

"SP Uttarkashi Sarita Dobhal inspected various landslide zones on the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed and assessed the safety management today, " posted Uttarkashi Police, Uttarakhand on X.

The Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to parts of the road being washed out, according to officials.

On Monday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the average rainfall recorded in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday was 79.2 mm.

Heavy rain disrupted the electricity supply in Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar areas. Water supply was also affected in Chamba block.

