Gift deed takes effect immediately, reducing scope for disputes among heirs

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?
Mumbai's stamp duty revenue rises 14% in May despite higher interest rates
Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%
Mid, SmallCap indices sink up to 4% ahead of CPI inflation; benchmarks flat
Sensex zooms 340 pts, ends near 65,800; Nifty tests 19500; auto stocks lead
How to start a clothing business in India? Here are the simple steps
Top 10 business ideas with low investment in rural areas, villages in India
Now, a savings account that offers up to 7.5% interest : Details here
How to activate a dormant PPF account? Here are the steps to follow
Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today