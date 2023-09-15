Gift deed takes effect immediately, reducing scope for disputes among heirs

Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today

How to activate a dormant PPF account? Here are the steps to follow

Now, a savings account that offers up to 7.5% interest : Details here

Top 10 business ideas with low investment in rural areas, villages in India

How to start a clothing business in India? Here are the simple steps

Mid, SmallCap indices sink up to 4% ahead of CPI inflation; benchmarks flat

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Mumbai's stamp duty revenue rises 14% in May despite higher interest rates

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

The Bombay High Court recently upheld the Senior Citizens Maintenance Tribunal’s judgment. It revoked gift deeds executed by an elderly woman in favour of her son and ordered the man

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com