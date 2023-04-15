Global goal of reaching net zero requires descaling of emissions: Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the global goal of reaching net zero by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions by developed countries.

The minister said this will provide space for countries like India to achieve the development required for its people, which will provide necessary defence against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution.

The minister was addressing a plenary session at G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo, Japan.

The Union Environment Minister said the IPCC AR 6 Report reemphasises that development is our first defence against climate change, according to a release issued by the Union Environment Ministry.

The Sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the sixth in a series of reports which assess scientific, technical, and socio-economic information concerning climate change.

"The Report reinforces the scientific view that CO2 is the primary GHG that needs to be drastically reduced to achieve the global temperature goal as agreed in the Paris Agreement," Yadav said.

According to Yadav, since the advent of the industrial revolution, there has been enormous disproportionate emission of Green House Gases (GHGs) to achieve economic growth and development. He said the over-exploitation of natural resources has also led to widespread environmental degradation.

This has come at the cost of altering the balance of nature, putting at serious risk the existence of planet Earth, he added.

The minister said that to save the planet from the challenges of climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, we need collective action guided by the founding principles of the Rio Conventions.

He said we have made some progress collectively through the process of UNFCCC, CBD, and UNCCD. However, there is an urgent need for greater action to deal with the three challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, he added.

The Union Minister said developing countries also need the means of implementation, finance and technology. He said we do hope that the Developed Countries will make good their commitments on finance for combatting climate change and provide for the same for dealing with the environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, as per the official release.

Yadav said reaching targets on carbon neutrality and increased ambition will not fly unless they are made keeping equity and CBDR-RC consideration in view as well as unless the developed countries meet their commitments to provide means of implementation.

Yadav said our actions have so far focused on creating a policy framework to combat climate change. It is time that governments across the world focus on making this a participative process at the level of individuals.