India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

 

Topics : Narendra Modi | Japan | violence

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

