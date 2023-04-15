close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Excise policy case: Court fixes Apr 24 for arguments on ED's chargesheet

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, fixed April 24 for the point of arguments on the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the excise policy case

ANI General News
Enforcement Directorate, ED

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, fixed April 24 for the point of arguments on the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the excise policy case naming three individuals and five related firms' names.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed April 24, 2023, for the ED's arguements on cognizance points on the chargesheet filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, who were named as accused in the chargesheet.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta earlier apprised the court that this is the second supplementary chargesheet naming Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and associated five firms.

Further investigation is underway to probe the role of ECIR named accused and other persons on various allegations, he informed the court.

Earlier, in the first supplementary chargesheet, the ED named 12 accused naming (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit Arora) and seven companies. The first chargesheet was filed by the ED in the case against Sameer Mahendru and his related firms.

The ED is yet to file the chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and a businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal in the case. While, Amandeep Singh Dhall was arrested on March 1 and Manish Sisodia was arrested on March 9, 2023.

Also Read

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will have to 'face the law' in excise policy scam case: BJP

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt

India formed for welfare of world, research knowledge and share it: Bhagwat

Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits

Police to deploy heavy security outside CBI office for Kejriwal's visit

Amit Shah's Sunday rally to kickstart BJP's 2024 LS poll campaign in Goa

"Gautam Malhotra, a Punjab-based businessman and son of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra. Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party and Rajesh Joshi, is the owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd. Joshi, who is alleged to have run the Aam Aadmi Party campaign during 2022 Goa Assembly polls," the chargesheet stated.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

The FIR in the case was instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia | Delhi court | Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon