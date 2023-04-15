Excise policy case: Court fixes Apr 24 for arguments on ED's chargesheet

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, fixed April 24 for the point of arguments on the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the excise policy case naming three individuals and five related firms' names.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed April 24, 2023, for the ED's arguements on cognizance points on the chargesheet filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, who were named as accused in the chargesheet.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta earlier apprised the court that this is the second supplementary chargesheet naming Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and associated five firms.

Further investigation is underway to probe the role of ECIR named accused and other persons on various allegations, he informed the court.

Earlier, in the first supplementary chargesheet, the ED named 12 accused naming (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit Arora) and seven companies. The first chargesheet was filed by the ED in the case against Sameer Mahendru and his related firms.

The ED is yet to file the chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and a businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal in the case. While, Amandeep Singh Dhall was arrested on March 1 and Manish Sisodia was arrested on March 9, 2023.

Also Read Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal Manish Sisodia will have to 'face the law' in excise policy scam case: BJP Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt India formed for welfare of world, research knowledge and share it: Bhagwat Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits Police to deploy heavy security outside CBI office for Kejriwal's visit Amit Shah's Sunday rally to kickstart BJP's 2024 LS poll campaign in Goa

"Gautam Malhotra, a Punjab-based businessman and son of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra. Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party and Rajesh Joshi, is the owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd. Joshi, who is alleged to have run the Aam Aadmi Party campaign during 2022 Goa Assembly polls," the chargesheet stated.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

The FIR in the case was instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.