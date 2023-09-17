close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Global outlook towards India changed after Modi came to power: Rijiju

He was addressing a function here on the occasion of the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which envisages providing support to traditional artisans and craftspeople

Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in New Delhi

Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Press Trust of India Itanagar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarded as a great leader globally, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday asserted that developed nations' outlook towards India has changed significantly after the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.
He was addressing a function here on the occasion of the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which envisages providing support to traditional artisans and craftspeople.
"Earlier, leaders from India were not given importance during their visits to foreign countries. That changed after Modi came to power in 2014, with every foreign leader not only giving respect to Indian ministers but also expressing willingness to conduct bilateral meetings with them and wanting to engage with India on every front," Rijiju, the Minister of Earth Sciences said.
Greeting Modi on his 73rd birthday, Rijiju said that the prime minister's style of working is different and he has a very high energy level.
"I have worked closely with the prime minister since 2014 and have always been inspired by his energy to work for days with hardly a few hours of sleep. He can, at a stretch, address many meetings in a day which is difficult for a normal person to do," the minister added.
On the PM Vishwakarma scheme launched by Modi, Rijiju said that the cabinet committee on economic affairs has recently allotted Rs 13,000 crore for the scheme, which would be available for traditional artisans and craftspeople for five financial years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Also Read

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

SC sets aside Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in attack on Pramanik's convoy

36,521 hired in CAPFs in 9 mths, process on to fill 79,960 vacancies: Govt

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Union Minister Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal in August: BJP

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Metro trains now running at 120 kmph on Airport Line: DMRC official

Healthcare experts laud G20 Delhi declaration for 3 health priorities

Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu

PM Vishwakarma yojana aims to empower beneficiaries economically: Min

Rijiju said that artisans can register themselves on the PM Vishwakarma portal using biometrics.
"They will get recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, their skills will be upgraded through basic and advanced training, they will get toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, besides incentives for digital transactions and marketing support," he said.
"The importance of traditional artisans in Arunachal Pradesh has reduced with the passage of time and now they can upgrade their skills through the scheme," Rijiju said, while calling upon the youth of the state to take advantage of the scheme for self-employment.
Urging youth not to look down upon any work, he said the dignity of labour must be upheld at any cost.
The minister, who had represented Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha, said the focus of development in the state will be on income generation.
"I am sure that in the coming years, Arunachal Pradesh will be at the top in the country in terms of per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If we can tap even 30 per cent of our hydropower resources, we will become a financially self-sufficient state within the next few years," Rijiju added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kiren Rijiju International Relations

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon