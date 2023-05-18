In a cabinet shuffle, the Centre on Thursday removed Kiren Rijiju as the law minister of India. Arjun Ram Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as the minister of state in the Ministry of Law. This will be in addition to his current role as the minister of state for culture.
Rijiju has been given the charge of Ministry of Earth Sciences.
In 2019, Rijiju was made the minister of state for youth affairs and sports and the minister of state for minority affairs in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2021, he became the minister of law upon a cabinet overhaul.
Rijiju had then replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as India's law minister.