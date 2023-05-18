close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arjun Ram Meghwal to replace Kiren Rijiju as India's law minister

Rijiju has been given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences

BS Web Team New Delhi
kiren rijiju

Kiren Rijiju

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a cabinet shuffle, the Centre on Thursday removed Kiren Rijiju as the law minister of India. Arjun Ram Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge as the minister of state in the Ministry of Law. This will be in addition to his current role as the minister of state for culture. 
Rijiju has been given the charge of Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In 2019, Rijiju was made the minister of state for youth affairs and sports and the minister of state for minority affairs in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2021, he became the minister of law upon a cabinet overhaul. 
Rijiju had then replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as India's law minister. 

Also Read

Latest LIVE news: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju as Union law minister

'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Linking voter ID to Aadhaar not compulsory, Kiren Rijiju tells Lok Sabha

Law minister Rijiju suggests inclusion of govt representatives in collegium

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

Vehicular movement to Imphal restored, trucks carry essential supplies

Wrestlers march to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara amid protest against WFI chief

India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 10,179

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Law Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Wrestlers march to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara amid protest against WFI chief

Wrestlers
3 min read

As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

ACs, Air Conditioners
2 min read

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

navy
2 min read

Three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria dead

Ratal Lal Kataria (Photo: ANI)
1 min read

60 fugitives extradited or deported to India between Feb 2002-Dec 2015

Mumbai
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon