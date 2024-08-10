Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goa CM calls for use of biofuels to create future with clean energy

Sawant said, Biofuels, made from organic matter, offer a cleaner, greener alternative to fossil fuels

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday advocated using biofuels. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday advocated using biofuels to create a future with clean, accessible and sustainable energy.
World Biofuel Day is observed on August 10 to create awareness about biofuels made from agricultural waste, animal waste, algae, trees, crops, etc, which are a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on 'X', Sawant said, "Biofuels, made from organic matter, offer a cleaner, greener alternative to fossil fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emission and mitigating climate change."

"On this #WorldBioFuelDay, let us pledge to harness the potential of biofuels to create a future with clean, accessible and sustainable energy for all," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Wayanad an eye-opener for Goa, no compromise on ecological stability: CM

Bill seeking to protect groundwater passed in Goa, proposes Rs 10 lakh fine

Shortage of 18 judges in ten courts across Goa: Minister tells Assembly

Goa, Thailand, Bali, Coorg: Top 10 destinations for August holidays in 2024

Why is Goa's Sunburn festival facing increasing backlash from locals

Topics : Goa Biofuel clean energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon