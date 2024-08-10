Goa CM calls for use of biofuels to create future with clean energy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday advocated using biofuels to create a future with clean, accessible and sustainable energy.

World Biofuel Day is observed on August 10 to create awareness about biofuels made from agricultural waste, animal waste, algae, trees, crops, etc, which are a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels.

In a post on 'X', Sawant said, "Biofuels, made from organic matter, offer a cleaner, greener alternative to fossil fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emission and mitigating climate change."



"On this #WorldBioFuelDay, let us pledge to harness the potential of biofuels to create a future with clean, accessible and sustainable energy for all," he wrote.