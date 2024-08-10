Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Min Maumoon, discusses maritime security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon on Friday and discussed defence and security cooperation, as well as joint initiatives for maritime security. Sharing a post on X of the meeting, Jaishankar posted pictures, and wrote, "A very good meeting with Defence Minister @mgmaumoon" Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Discussed India-Maldives defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region," he added. Jaishankar is in Maldives for an official three-day visit from August 9 to 11. He arrived in Male on Friday. The visit aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

In response to Jaishankar's arrival, Moosa Zameer expressed pleasure and stated he looked forward to meaningful discussions.

Moosa Zameer said in a post on X, "Delighted to welcome Minister of External Affairs of India H.E. @DrSJaishankar on his official visit to the Maldives. Looking forward to having meaningful discussions to further solidify the historic ties between #Maldives and #India!"

EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.

His visit follows the recent visit of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, will pay an official visit to the Maldives from August 9-11. The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of the Maldives, H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar previously visited the Maldives in January 2023.