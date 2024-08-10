LIVE: Union Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 with Rs 2.30 trn assistance
The Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 on Friday, aimed at providing financial aid to one crore urban poor and middle-class families across states and Union Territories. The support will help these families construct, purchase, or rent affordable housing in urban areas over five years. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government announced it will allocate Rs 2.30 trillion for the scheme. In the first phase of PMAY-U 2.0, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned, with over 85.5 lakh homes already built and handed over to beneficiaries. PMAY-U is a key initiative of the Central government, designed to provide durable, all-weather houses to all eligible urban residents.
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to boost bilateral ties
On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Timor-Leste, marking the final stop of her three-nation tour, which included visits to New Zealand and Fiji. This visit is the first official presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian country. During her stay, President Murmu will meet with President Jose Ramos-Horta and also have a meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar does not include provisions for a creamy layer in SC and ST reservations, and the NDA government must adhere to this Constitution. Vaishnaw’s comments followed a recent Supreme Court ruling granting states the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Court also noted that states could develop policies to identify and exclude the creamy layer within SCs and STs from affirmative action benefits.
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat claimed India’s sixth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by securing bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event. After winning his initial two rounds with technical superiority, Aman lost his semifinal match to Japan’s Rei Higuchi by technical superiority on Thursday, which led him to the bronze medal match on Friday. This victory marks India’s first wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and adds to the country's tally of five bronze and six total medals in Paris.
On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, which will offer financial aid to one crore urban poor and middle-class families through states and Union Territories for constructing, purchasing, or renting affordable housing in urban areas over the next five years. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government plans to allocate Rs 2.30 trillion for the scheme. In the initial phase of PMAY-U 2.0, 1.18 crore houses have been approved, and over 85.5 lakh homes have already been built and handed over to beneficiaries.
