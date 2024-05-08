Goa top summer holiday destination, search for Srinagar rises: MMT report

Goa is Indian travellers' most popular destination in summers and Udaipur and Srinagar had the highest growth in internet search volumes compared to the same period last year, said MakeMyTrip (MMT) on Wednesday.

The online travel company’s latest report identified the top destinations that have got travellers' interest for the summer of 2024.

MMT's trending domestic destinations

The top 20 domestic destinations that together account for 45 per cent of online searches between March and April FY24, include:

1. Goa

2. Delhi

3. Mumbai

4. Bangalore

5. Ooty

6. Hyderabad

7. Kolkata

8. Chennai

9. Rishikesh

10. Jaipur

11. Pune

12. Manali

13. Lonavala

14. Udaipur

15. Mussoorie

16. Munnar

17. Gurgaon

18. Puri

19. Srinagar

20. Varanasi

Puri and Varanasi were the most sought-after pilgrimage destinations, while Ayodhya maintained consistent growth.

Other emerging domestic destinations registering the high growth in searches compared to last year include Lakshadweep, Nandi Hills, Chalakudy, Chevella, Omkareshwar, Marayoor, Jibhi, Chakrata, Sonmarg, Ganpatipule, Purulia, Khatu, Dwarka, and Thiruvannamalai.

International travel trends

As much as 64 per cent of all international searches were about 20 destinations, largely mirroring last year’s list:

1. Dubai

2. Bangkok

3. Singapore

4. Bali

5. Kathmandu

6. Kuala Lumpur

7. Toronto

8. Phuket

9. Doha

10. Abu Dhabi

11. London

12. Colombo

13. Sharjah

14. New York

15. Jeddah

16. Baku

17. Ho Chi Minh City

18. Muscat

19. Hong Kong

20. Riyadh

Baku, Almaty, and Nagoya have seen significant growth in searches. Although not on the top 20 list, destinations like Luxembourg, Langkawi, and Antalya are also garnering increasing travellers’ interest.

Travel segments and accommodation trends

The family travel segment grown by 20 per cent compared to summer of 2023. Solo travel increased by 10 per cent, said the MMT report.

For accommodation preferences, homestays and villas with tariffs of Rs 2,500-7,000 per night continue to comprise 45 per cent of all bookings.

Higher-priced properties over Rs 20,000 per night are gaining popularity as well.

For hotels, the Rs 2,500-7,000 per night tariff remains the preferred range, while properties with a Rs 10,000-15,000 per night tariff have seen the highest growth, indicating a trend toward premiumisation.

"Summer is always one of the biggest quarters of the year in terms of travel intent, and this year too, the buoyancy in the sector continues. We are observing a healthy growth in searches over those recorded last year at this time," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.

"India is a large country, and summer leisure travel begins with the southern region where the holiday season arrives early, followed by the west, and then finally the north. We haven’t observed any change in trend this year as well," he said.

Magow said that traffic on redbus.in, a ticketing website, has surged as people travel to their hometowns to cast votes in Lok Sabha elections.