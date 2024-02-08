Lakshadweep to Digha: India's best beach holiday destinations beyond Goa

Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka seem too far away when there are beaches in India for a winter break: Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands, Tithal in Gujarat, or Digha in West Bengal if you don’t want to visit Goa again.
“We are recording an all-time high in on-platform searches for beach destinations in the country,” said a spokesperson for Makemytrip, the online travel company. Indians’ interest in domestic beach holiday has reportedly increased after the country’s ties with Maldives hit a wall. The archipelago got its largest share of tourists from India in early 2023, but the number dropped