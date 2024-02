Lakshadweep to Digha: India's best beach holiday destinations beyond Goa

“We are recording an all-time high in on-platform searches for beach destinations in the country,” said a spokesperson for Makemytrip, the online travel company. Indians’ interest in domestic beach holiday has reportedly increased after the country’s ties with Maldives hit a wall. The archipelago got its largest share of tourists from India in early 2023, but the number dropped

Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka seem too far away when there are beaches in India for a winter break: Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands, Tithal in Gujarat, or Digha in West Bengal if you don’t want to visit Goa again.

A tourist does parasailing at Eve's Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on February 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

