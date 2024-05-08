Business Standard
Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Kejriwal in jail

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the petition was misconceived and filed with oblique motives

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from an event in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs a public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail.
The petitioner also sought to restrain Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva from exerting any "undue pressure" for resignation of Kejriwal.
A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that since the AAP leader has already approached the Supreme Court against his arrest, "no orders were called for" with regard to providing him any facilities while in judicial custody.
The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, further said the court cannot impose censorship on the media or stop political rivals from making statements.
"Do we impose emergency? We impose censorship? We impose martial law? How do we gag the press? The political rivals?" the court said.
"Keep bank draft of Rs 1 lakh ready," the court told the petitioner.
The petitioner argued that although it was "practically impossible" to run the government from jail, the same could be made possible with the use of technology.
In the PIL, he prayed for arrangements for video conferencing to Kejriwal in jail. He also sought that the media be stopped from running "sensational headlines" speculating on his resignation and imposition of President's Rule.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the petition was misconceived and filed with oblique motives.

