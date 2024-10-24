Govt aims to develop 50 more airports in 5 years: Civil aviation minister

Business Standard
The minister was speaking after inaugurating the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre in the national capital

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

He also stressed the need to further develop the airport ecosystem that will help boost job creation and commercial activities. (Photo: File)

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the government aims to set up 50 more airports in the next five years and pitched for further developing the country's airport ecosystem that will also help in boosting job creation.

In the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled to 157.

Naidu said that 50 more airports are expected to be developed in the next five years and 200 more in the next 20 years.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the air passenger traffic in the country is expected to double in the next five years from 220 million, which was achieved last year.

