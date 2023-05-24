close

Govt aims to reduce logistics cost to 9% of GDP: Nitin Gadkari at CII event

The government is going by certain estimates which suggest that logistics cost in India is in double digits

PTI
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
The government is working to bring down logistics cost to 9 per cent of GDP in the next three years from the current 14-16 per cent, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
 
Speaking at an event organised by industry chamber CII, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister further said India's exports will increase when its logistics cost will come down to single digit. The government is going by certain estimates which suggest that logistics cost in India is in double digits.The government has rolled out a national logistics policy and PM Gati Shakti initiative to boost competitiveness of industry. 

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

