Only a resident can become a civil defence volunteer, says Delhi HC

From Sisodia withdrawing his interim bail pleas to seeking response from Aaj Tak news channel, here are important cases heard in the day

BS Web Team New Delhi
gavel

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
In the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia withdrew his interim bail pleas in cases related to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, saying the medical condition of his wife was stable.
Some of the other important cases heard by the High Court today include:

- The court upheld a central government order dismissing former IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma, who assisted the CBI in its probe in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, a month before his scheduled retirement.
- It granted author Anand Ranganathan four weeks to file an affidavit in a criminal contempt case over his alleged remarks against a judge of the court. 

 - The Delhi High Court sought the stand of the Delhi University (DU) on a petition by an NSUI leader, who was earlier debarred over screening of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, alleging that the varsity was not accepting his PhD thesis even after the debarment order was set aside.
 -The court sought to know from news channel Aaj Tak why it wanted to telecast the recording of narco analysis conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the man accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body.

 -It deferred till August 23 the hearing of a petition by St Stephen's College against Delhi University's notification insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of the CUET scores, in view of the pendency of a related matter before the Supreme Court. 
-The High Court upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for kidnapping and raping a 6-year-old girl in 2015, saying the convincing evidence tendered by the victim was corroborated by medical evidence. 

-It upheld the validity of a city government order making it mandatory for a person to be a Delhi resident to become a civil defence volunteer.
Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi High Court CBI Delhi University St Stephen's College

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

