Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

The scheme includes the grid connectivity of the Changthang region, downline infrastructure in the Zanskar region along with other loss reduction works in the Leh and Kargil districts

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
Tso Moriri in Ladakh. Photo: Khalid Anzar

Tso Moriri in Ladakh. Photo: Khalid Anzar

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
The central government has given its approval for the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Union Territory of Ladakh with a sanctioned cost of Rs 687.05 crore, officials said.

The ministry of power conveyed its approval to RDSS for implementation in Ladakh, they said.

In this regard, an agreement was signed between chief engineer, Distribution, Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD), Tsewang Paljor and executive director WAPCOS Limited A K Gahlot in the presence of administrative Secretary Power, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar, they added.

The scheme includes the grid connectivity of the Changthang region, downline infrastructure in the Zanskar region along with other loss reduction works in the Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh, they said.

The ministry of power also approved the appointment of WAPCOS, a Government of India undertaking as the project management agency (PMA) for the implementation of RDSS in Ladakh.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme aims to improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability, by providing result-linked financial assistance to DISCOMs for strengthening of supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ladakh Leh kargil

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

