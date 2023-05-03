close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hope Sebi will get clarity on foreign funds invested in Adani group: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said it hopes SEBI will use all means at its disposal to get clarity about the ultimate beneficial ownership of foreign funds invested in the Adani group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday said it hopes SEBI will use all means at its disposal to get clarity about the ultimate beneficial ownership of foreign funds invested in the Adani group.

The party also asserted that public interest must not be undermined using the excuse of confidentiality and privacy.

Its assertion came over a media report which claimed that some foreign funds invested in Adani group companies have declined to identify their beneficial owners, citing client confidentiality and foreign privacy laws.

Tagging the report, the Congress' general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "We hope SEBI will use all the means at its disposal to get clarity about ultimate beneficial ownership of these funds given the serious and credible allegations of money-laundering, round-tripping and violations of securities laws against the Adani Group."

Public interest must not be undermined using the excuse of confidentiality and privacy, he said, adding that this is how Swiss banks got away for decades.

"Given a more than decade-long G20 initiative to increase international financial transparency, it would be a pity (but not inexplicable) if the Modi government were to choose the interests of its cronies over financial integrity during India's much self-trumpeted G20 presidency," the Congress leader said.

All this makes the case for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) even greater, Ramesh said.

Also Read

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Congress alleges government granted 'monopolies' to the Adani Group

Congress demands SEBI inquiry on Adani group over Hidenburg report

NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31

Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival US short sellers

Beant assassination case: SC declines to commute death penalty of Rajoana

Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice

NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise

Bharat's foreign education dream gets bigger but is coming at a cost

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

The Congress on Monday had said granting a six-month extension to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe into the alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani group may create the perception that the investigation is not being seriously pursued but being "buried".

Market regulator SEBI has moved the Supreme Court, seeking the extension to complete its investigation.

The top court had on March 2 asked SEBI to probe the alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani group within two months and also set up a panel to look into the protection of Indian investors after a damning report by a US short-seller wiped out more than USD 140 billion of the conglomerate's market value.

The Opposition led by the Congress has been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe after the US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against the Adani group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, and said they comply with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Congress

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece

tyres
1 min read

Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Multiples Alternate closes over $640 million for new private-equity fund

funds
1 min read

NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise

railways
2 min read

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh

Elon Musk
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon