Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here



Around May 6, 2023, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal. IMD stated on Tuesday that "under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours (May 7 and 8)." Cyclone Mocha, the first cyclone of the year, is likely to form this week over the southeast Bay of Bengal because a low-pressure area is forming there. The IMD predicts that a cyclonic circulation will likely emerge around May 6. However, the cyclone's formation has not yet been confirmed.









Cyclone Mocha 2023: Predictions The cyclonic storm is likely to pass over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday next week, according to reports. After that, it is expected that it will gradually move north, closer to the Indian coastline. According to the IMD-Global Forecast System (GFS), a low-pressure region which is shaping over the southeast area of the Bay of Bengal will escalate into a cyclonic storm on May 9 close to the Andaman Islands. Recently most cyclones that were created in the region, remembering Amphan in 2020, Asani in 2021 and Yaas in 2022, made landfall in month of May.







Cyclone Mocha 2023: Odisha details Considering the possible cyclone 'Mocha', Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led a high-level meeting to audit preparedness on Tuesday, says a report. Due to the difficulty of accurately determining the path along which summer cyclones form, the CM urged the administration to be ready to handle any situation. The storm is expected to move toward the east-central Bay of Bengal until May 11, according to the IMD. According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF), a cyclonic storm will occur on May 11 and a low-pressure area will likely form in the south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.

He said that the NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services personnel should also be prepared, and he instructed the officials and departments to remain prepared.

