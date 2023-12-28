Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings, says Washington Post

An Apple security expert was also summoned from outside the country to a meeting in New Delhi and the expert was pressed to come up with alternative explanations for the warnings, it said

Apple WWDC 2023

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple's warnings in October to Indian opposition politicians that government hackers may have hacked their phones prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to quickly demand the US firm soften its message, the Washington Post reported.
Apple's India representatives were called by administration officials who demanded that company help weaken the political impact of the warnings, the newspaper said citing three unidentified sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An Apple security expert was also summoned from outside the country to a meeting in New Delhi and the expert was pressed to come up with alternative explanations for the warnings, it said.
Apple and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian opposition has accused Modi's government of trying to hack the phones of senior opposition politicians who said they had received warning messages from Apple.
At the time, some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID".
Apple has previously said it did not attribute the threat notifications to "any specific state-sponsored attacker".

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain

Explained: Why did Harmanpreet Kaur break stumps, slam Bangladesh umpires?

Global smartphone market sees growth after over 2 yrs in October: Report

India skipper Haramanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

Bangladesh polls: Hasina's party manifesto pledges friendly ties with India

Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police

LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

Magh Mela in 2024 will be held in 800 hectares area in Prayagraj: CM Yogi

New Delhi: Lady Hardinge Hospital reserves 48 beds for Covid patients

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Government Apple iPhone Hacking Mobile phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon