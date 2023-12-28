Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

New Delhi: Lady Hardinge Hospital reserves 48 beds for Covid patients

Apart from this, six ICU beds and a ward with 30 beds have also been reserved for Covid patients in the new building of Lady Hardinge Hospital

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Recently, the Director of the hospital also held a meeting with all the stakeholders and information was taken regarding all the arrangements related to COVID-19

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Lady Hardinge Hospital here has reserved 48 beds for the patients.
Apart from this, six ICU beds and a ward with 30 beds have also been reserved for Covid patients in the new building of Lady Hardinge Hospital.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Additionally, 12 beds have been reserved for paediatric patients in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, which comes under Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Recently, the Director of the hospital also held a meeting with all the stakeholders and information was taken regarding all the arrangements related to COVID-19.
Earlier on December 23, a mock drill was also organised in the hospital.
Given the increasing cases, the hospital has made it mandatory for all healthcare workers to wear masks.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there is no need to panic as new covid variant only causes mild sickness.
"JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and is a mild infection. This is the one spreading in south India. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness," Bharadwaj told ANI on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country as of December 26, Health Ministry sources said on Wednesday.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi has issued guidelines regarding suspected or positive cases following the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.
AIIMS Delhi director held a meeting with all heads of departments of the hospital on COVID-19 contingency measures on Wednesday. In the meeting, policy on COVID-19 testing, the areas to be designated for positive patients and their hospitalisation was discussed.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Also Read

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

As costly bills hurt patients, rising ARPOB helps improve hospital earnings

Apollo Hospitals posts July-Sept standalone profit after tax of Rs 295 cr

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

India becoming economically powerful under PM Modi: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' for multiple locations in Chennai

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

Aiims Delhi issues guidelines for Covid-19 suspected, positive patients

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus hospitals medical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon