Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

During checking, the OGW who was coming from Nowpora towards Shrakwara tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the security forces, they said

Jammu and kashmir, Kulgam, encounter, security forces, army

Photo: ANI | Representative Image

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One overground worker (OGW) associated with the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested from the Shrakwara area here, officials said.
Imran Ahmed Ganaie, resident of Nowpora Wagoora, Kreeri was apprehended during checking at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) established by 52 Rashtriya Rifles at Shrakwara, near bus stand, officials said on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During checking, the OGW who was coming from Nowpora towards Shrakwara tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the security forces, they said.
"9mm Chinese pistol - 01, magazine pistol - 01, pistol rounds - 09, and a mobile phone was recovered. Consequently, Case FIR No 127/2023 under section 7/25 of Arms Act,13,20,23,38 UAP ACT is registered in police station Kreeri and investigation is taken up," officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

Party backed by LeT chief Hafiz Saeed fields candidates in Pak elections

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Anantnag's 7-day encounter over, LeT terrorist killed: Police

Magh Mela in 2024 will be held in 800 hectares area in Prayagraj: CM Yogi

New Delhi: Lady Hardinge Hospital reserves 48 beds for Covid patients

India becoming economically powerful under PM Modi: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' for multiple locations in Chennai

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir politics LeT Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon