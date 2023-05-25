Govt crackdown soon on developers of delayed power projects: R K Singh

Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Thursday said the government will crackdown on developers of power projects, who miss the scheduled commercial date of operation or deadline to complete the project.

Addressing a CII conference, Singh said the electricity generation capacity addition is a big challenge, as people are sitting on several projects won under the bidding process.

Singh said that all these projects (power projects) are won under the bidding process and if they miss the SCOD (scheduled commercial date of operation or deadline to complete the project), then the developer will be banned from participating in project bidding for one year.

On the second such incident, the developer will be banned for five years, Singh said, adding that he is going to put this (rule) in (policy).

Power project developers are waiting for demand to grow but this will not happen, he said.

Singh also said that until battery energy storage becomes viable, India would have to add thermal power capacity to meet the demand.

Also Read Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW India unstoppable now, moving with speed parallel to Vande Bharat: PM Modi 524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate Food regulator to conduct nationwide milk surveillance to curb adulteration Punjab petrol pumps get 90% cash in Rs 2,000 notes after RBI's withdrawal PM Modi's state visit sends message that India-US are aligned: USISPF prez

At present the battery storage is Rs 10 per unit and energy rate is Rs 2.30, he explained.

He also said that he is pushing the case for another production-linked incentive scheme for grid-scale battery energy storage.