524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate

The power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately, the civic body said

Press Trust of India Thane
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared 524 buildings under its jurisdiction as dangerous after a detailed survey in the city limits, the civic body said on Thursday.

Out of these buildings, 61 fall in C-1 category (most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), 114 are in C-2A category (need to be vacated and structural repairs required), 300 in C-2B (need repairs without vacating) and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said in a release.

The power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately, the civic body said.

The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life, the release said.

The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Navi Mumbai Building Collapse Maharashtra

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

