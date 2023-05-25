close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Food regulator to conduct nationwide milk surveillance to curb adulteration

FSSAI will test paneer, ghee, ice cream and other products sold by organised and unorganised sectors

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Food regulator to conduct nationwide milk surveillance to curb adulteration

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s food safety regulator will conduct a nationwide surveillance on milk and milk products, among the most adulterated commodities, as summer temperatures rise.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) will test milk, khoa, chhenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream sold by organised and unorganised sectors.

“The rationale behind choosing milk for the surveillance is that milk has an indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet,” said FSSAI in a statement without giving a date for the survey.
India’s total milk production increased from 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 221.1 MT in 2021-22, helped by various central government schemes.

FSSAI’s last National Milk Safety and Quality Survey in 2022 found that only 0.19 per cent of the total 6,432 milk samples were adulterated, but some industry estimates indicate that the size could be 70 per cent.
“Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and high value milk products in India,” the statement said.

Also Read

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Spike in fodder costs raise fears of impending shortage of milk products

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

Punjab petrol pumps get 90% cash in Rs 2,000 notes after RBI's withdrawal

PM Modi's state visit sends message that India-US are aligned: USISPF prez

Here's how youngsters from India's small towns are making it big on YouTube

Ex-Karnataka Minister booked over his 'finish off Siddaramaiah' remark

India logs 535 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,168


FSSAI does regular nationwide surveys of commodities, including those done for milk in 2011 and 2016 with sample sizes of 1,791 and 1,663, respectively.
The National Milk Safety and Quality Survey 2018 was conducted in all states and union territories. As many as 6,432 samples of milk from organised and unorganised sectors were collected in 1,103 towns/cities with a population of more than 50,000.

All samples collected were tested for quality and safety. FSSAI conducted a survey in 2020 to understand the safety and quality of milk products and desserts sold in the market during festivals.
For that survey, 2,801 milk product samples that included paneer, khoya, chhenna were collected in 542 districts from organised and unorganised sectors.

The milk products were tested for all the quality and safety parameters including pesticide residues, heavy metals, crop contaminants, melamine and microbiological parameters.
The FSSAI milk survey in 2022 was done in 12 states of which 10 were affected by Lumpy Skin disease in cattle. The survey aimed to find out how the administration of antibiotics or veterinary drugs in affected animals and spraying of insecticides in the sheds may result in residual contamination in milk.

“The outcome of the survey revealed that the milk sold in the selected 12 states is largely safe for consumption,” said the FSSAI statement. 
Topics : milk Food adulteration FSSAI

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year

Sony
2 min read

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Nation will boycott Congress: Dhami on skipping Parliament inauguration

Pushkar Singh Dhami
2 min read

20 richest nations account for over half of 50 mn people in modern slavery

20 richest nations account for over half of 50 mn people in modern slavery
4 min read

AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after collapse in Tihar Jail

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
1 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

LIVE: India moving forward with the speed of Vande Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon