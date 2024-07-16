Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt reconstitutes NITI Aayog; new ministers join as members, spl invitees

The vice chairman and full-time members of the apex public policy think tank remain unchanged

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog (Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Government of India, on Tuesday, notified the reconstituted NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, according to media reports. While the vice chairman and full-time members of the apex public policy think tank remain unchanged, several new ministers in the newly formed government have been appointed as either ex-officio members or special invitees to the Aayog.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future," said the think tank. 

Check the revised composition of NITI Aayog

Also Read

Nitish Kumar

NITI Aayog's report backs Bihar govt's demand for special category status

GDP growth

India to clock GDP growth of 7% in FY25: NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meet on July 27

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Centre monetised Rs 3.85 trn worth of assets as part of NMP since FY22

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT

Union Minister Vaishnaw launches NITI Aayog's digital public infra platform

Topics : NITI Ayog indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon