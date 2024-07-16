Govt reconstitutes NITI Aayog; new ministers join as members, spl invitees

The Government of India, on Tuesday, notified the reconstituted NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, according to media reports. While the vice chairman and full-time members of the apex public policy think tank remain unchanged, several new ministers in the newly formed government have been appointed as either ex-officio members or special invitees to the Aayog.
"Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future," said the think tank.
Check the revised composition of NITI Aayog