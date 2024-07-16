Two judges appointed to SC; top court gets first judge from Manipur

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

"His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," the SC Collegium had said on July 11 while recommending his name along with that of Justice Mahadevan.

Justice Singh originally hails from Manipur. He was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2011. Following the formation of the Manipur High Court, he was transferred there.

In February 2023, he was appointed as chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and will demit office in February 2028 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

While recommending his name for elevation, the Collegium had noted that "Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the state of Tamil Nadu. His appointment will bring diversity to the (SC) Bench."





"The Collegium has taken due note of the fact that Justice Mahadevan ranks third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the judges who have been posted as chief justices outside the Madras High Court.

"At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Justice Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community," it noted.

Justice Mahadevan was born on June 10, 1963 and will demit office in June 2028.

Another vacancy will arise in the apex court in September when Justice Hima Kohli will retire.

In a set of consequential appointments, the law ministry said Justice Tashi Rabstan will be the acting chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court following the elevation of Justice Singh to the top court.

Similarly, Justice D Krishnakumar will be the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court following the appointment of Justice Mahadevan to the Supreme Court.