Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

K'taka clears Bill to mandate 100% reservation for Kannadigas at pvt cos

He said it was his government's wish that Kannadigas be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in their state and not be deprived of jobs in 'Kannada land'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," the chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.
The CM said the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Monday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X.
He said it was his government's wish that Kannadigas be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in their state and not be deprived of jobs in 'Kannada land'.
"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," the chief minister said.
According to sources in the law department, the bill will be tabled on Thursday in the assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka DCM to hold meeting for improving inter-agency coordination

Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar

Karnataka govt employees to get 58.5% salary, pension hike: Siddaramaiah

bengaluru pani puri vending machine

This pani-puri vending machine from Bengaluru is spicing up the internet

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission

KSRTC Bus

20% bus fare hike proposal stirs row over 'Shakti' scheme in Karnataka

Topics : Karnataka private companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon