Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the government remains deeply committed to the Act East Policy and is working towards enabling its maximum potential for growth and development in the eastern region of the country.

Sonowal emphasized the need for greater cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multilateralism (BBINM) countries to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector in the region.

The Objective of "Act East Policy", is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The Minister was speaking at a stakeholder meeting of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) attended by representatives of trade and commerce, as well as diplomatic envoys from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal.

The meeting was also attended by senior corporate officials including SAIL, Tata Steel, Indian Oil, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, BPCL, Jindal Steel, and MAERSK Shipping Lines, a SMP statement said.

Kolkata Port or SMP Kolkata chairman Rathendra Raman said the government will work towards strengthening trade ties with Bangladesh through the facilitation of movement of goods between SMP Kolkata and various ports of Bangladesh, such as Chittagong and Mongla, involving Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Additionally, collaboration with Myanmar's Sittwe Port, as part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project (KMMTTP), will be pursued to transport cargo to NE India via Mizoram, he said.