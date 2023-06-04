close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal emphasized the need for greater cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multilateralism (BBINM) countries to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector in the region

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the government remains deeply committed to the Act East Policy and is working towards enabling its maximum potential for growth and development in the eastern region of the country.

Sonowal emphasized the need for greater cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multilateralism (BBINM) countries to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector in the region.

The Objective of "Act East Policy", is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The Minister was speaking at a stakeholder meeting of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) attended by representatives of trade and commerce, as well as diplomatic envoys from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal.

The meeting was also attended by senior corporate officials including SAIL, Tata Steel, Indian Oil, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, BPCL, Jindal Steel, and MAERSK Shipping Lines, a SMP statement said.

Kolkata Port or SMP Kolkata chairman Rathendra Raman said the government will work towards strengthening trade ties with Bangladesh through the facilitation of movement of goods between SMP Kolkata and various ports of Bangladesh, such as Chittagong and Mongla, involving Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Also Read

Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal

India's major ports handled highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in FY23

Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Symbol of self-respect for 1.42 bn Indians: Sonowal on new Parliament

Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

Parts of Delhi witnesses light rains, max temp settles at 33.7 degrees C

US Defence Secretary arrives in India, to hold talks with Rajnath Singh

Seeking CBI investigation into Odisha train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

G20 meeting on Int'l Financial Architecture to start on June 5 in Goa

Additionally, collaboration with Myanmar's Sittwe Port, as part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project (KMMTTP), will be pursued to transport cargo to NE India via Mizoram, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Act East Policy Shipping Ministry

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon