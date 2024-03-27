Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt summons US diplomat over state dept remarks on CM Kejriwal's arrest

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a US state department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block here. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reports had it that a US state department official had said that Washington "encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal".
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.
The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

AAP calls for citywide protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in Madhya Pradesh, police launch probe

A key country, says Bill Gates on India's role in global progress

Kejriwal will make 'big revelation' in excise policy case, says CM's wife

ED seeks time from HC to reply to Kejriwal's plea in liquor policy case

EAM meets Malaysian counterpart, discusses 'multifaceted' bilateral ties

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Enforcement Directorate US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon