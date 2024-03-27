Kejriwal will make 'big revelation' in excise policy case, says CM's wife

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , under arrest for alleged corruption in a now-scrapped liquor policy, will make a “big revelation” about money on Thursday, said his wife in a televised address.

"Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Water Minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi. The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering?" said Sunita Kejriwal, referring to her husband’s ministerial and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week, marking the third such action against an AAP leader linked to the policy. The ED took him into custody after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. He was apprehended for failing to comply with nine previous summonses from the ED for questioning.

"In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money from the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof," said Sunita Kejriwal.

AAP has organised protests and accused the BJP, which governs India as part of an alliance, of targeting Opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, in turn, organised a counter-protest, demanding Kejriwal's resignation from the chief ministerial post.

Protests continued as AAP MLAs staged a demonstration outside the Delhi Assembly, demanding Kejriwal's immediate release. Party leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, joined the protest, sporting yellow T-shirts with slogans expressing solidarity with Kejriwal. Amidst the turmoil, the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly were adjourned for 15 minutes shortly after the House convened on Wednesday.