EAM meets Malaysian counterpart, discusses 'multifaceted' bilateral ties

The ministers also discussed the exchange of high-level visits and the convening of the 7th Joint Commission Meeting of Malaysia and India on a mutually agreeable date

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a "productive and frank" discussion on the "multifaceted" bilateral ties between India and Malaysia and regional and international issues with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad bin Haji Hasan here, the Malaysian foreign ministry said.
Jaishankar is in Kuala Lumpur on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour to Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.
He met the Malaysian Foreign Minister Hasan here and held a "productive and frank discussion, including exchanging views on the multifaceted dimensions of Malaysia-India bilateral affairs as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.
The ministers also discussed the exchange of high-level visits and the convening of the 7th Joint Commission Meeting of Malaysia and India on a mutually agreeable date.
This was the first meeting between Jaishankar and Hasan since the latter took office in December 2023, the statement said.
Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim later in the day and is scheduled to meet Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo, the foreign ministry said.
His visit aims to strengthen cooperation between India and Malaysia and enhance understanding of shared challenges and opportunities, it said.
Malaysia and India share a long-standing and substantive relationship bound by robust economic partnerships and close people-to-people ties.
In 2023, India was Malaysia's 12th largest global trading partner, with total trade amounting to RM 77.76 billion (USD 16.53 billion), according to the statement.

Topics : S Jaishankar India Malaysia Malaysia Modi govt Indian foreign policy

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

