BJP turning EC into 'tool' for 'vote chori', says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

BJP turning EC into 'tool' for 'vote chori', says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Participating in the discussion on election reforms, Gandhi claimed the BJP is 'directing and using' the Election Commission to damage India's democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In a no-holds-barred attack, Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were 'colluding to destroy' India's democracy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is turning the Election Commission into a "tool" for "vote chori".

Sharing a clip of his speech during a discussion on election reforms in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi said on X, "India's public is asking these 3 very important and direct questions: 1. Why was the CJI removed from the EC selection panel? 2. Why was almost complete legal immunity given to the EC before the 2024 elections? 3. Why the hurry to destroy CCTV footage within 45 days?"  "The answer is one - BJP is turning the Election Commission into a tool for vote theft," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

 

In a no-holds-barred attack, Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were "colluding to destroy" India's democracy and "rob people of their voice".

Participating in the discussion on election reforms, Gandhi claimed the BJP is "directing and using" the Election Commission to damage India's democracy.

Making suggestions, Gandhi called for providing machine readable voter list to all parties one month before elections, taking back the law that allows destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, giving access to EVMs, and changing the law that allows election commissioners "to get away with whatever they want to do".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

