Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both houses, LS takes up Question hour
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates from Parliament as government and opposition debate key issues
BS Web Team New Delhi
The eighth day of the Winter Session in both houses of the Indian Parliament is set to begin on Wednesday. After a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties on Tuesday, discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are expected to resume.
Tuesday witnessed a fierce confrontation over allegations of vote manipulation, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carry out what he termed the “biggest anti-national act” through “vote chori (vote theft),” which he claimed is undermining the foundations of modern democratic India. NDA MPs responded sharply, with Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, citing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in Wayanad as a case of alleged vote-theft.
In the Lok Sabha, the discussion on electoral reforms continued, with speakers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), accusing the Opposition of double standards. They argued that allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) are raised only after electoral defeats.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha took up a debate marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition for attempting to link the discussion on the national song with the upcoming West Bengal elections. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge countered, saying that a true tribute to Bharat Mata would involve addressing the issues faced by ordinary citizens, accusing the Modi government of using the Vande Mataram debate for electoral gains in Bengal.
11:15 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings commence
Rajya Sabha convened for the day with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan presiding. He opened the session by commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.
11:08 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings begin in both the houses of Parliament
Proceedings have begun in both the houses of parliament for the 8th day.
10:33 AM
Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to fly to Germany mid Winter Session, BJP criticises visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to Berlin has triggered a new political row, with the BJP criticising him for travelling abroad while the Lok Sabha is in the midst of a key winter session. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed him “Videsh Nayak”, accusing him of prioritising an overseas trip over his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition. Gandhi is slated to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC representatives from across Europe.
10:21 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Sanjay Singh moves notice, seeks discussion on Delhi pollution
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the House’s business to discuss what he called a “grave public health emergency” triggered by toxic air pollution in Delhi.
9:57 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Amit Shah likely to initiate discussion on SIR in RS
The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to discuss electoral reforms today, following Wednesday’s debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Upper House. Opposition parties had been pressing for a debate on SIR for months, with the Congress alleging irregularities in the voter rolls.
9:53 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: LS to continue SIR discussion on 8th day of ongoing session
Lok Sabha will resume its discussion on the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on the eighth day of the winter session. The debate, initiated yesterday by senior Congress MP Manish Tewari, was carried forward by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who accused the EC of working with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to “shape elections”.
First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:53 AM IST