Green crackers promise less pollution, but how green are they really?

The Supreme Court, earlier this week, allowed the use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days during Diwali, while ordering the complete ban from November 9. The court said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) as green crackers would not be permitted. Green crackers are positioned as a less polluting alternative to conventional fireworks, promising to reduce particulate emissions by at least 30 per cent. They use modified chemical formulations to limit pollutants released during combustion. But what makes a firecracker green, how much pollution does it actually cut, and can it make Diwali cleaner?

What makes a cracker green?

According to a 2022 study published in the journal Atmospheric Environment, conventional firecrackers use a combination of fuels, oxidising agents and binders. Metals such as aluminium, magnesium and iron act as fuels, while nitrates and chlorates serve as oxidisers. Metal salts produce different colours. When burnt, these compositions release particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and metal residues.

Green crackers aim to reduce these emissions by changing the chemical composition of fireworks.

The initiative took shape in 2018, when the government asked CSIR laboratories to develop less polluting alternatives. CSIR-NEERI coordinated the research and developed three initial formulations.

Safe Water Releaser (SWAS): Uses a polymer hydrogel to release water vapour during combustion, suppressing dust and capturing some particulate matter.

Safe Thermite Cracker (STAR): Uses iron oxide to improve combustion efficiency and reduce unburnt material.

Safe Minimal Aluminium (SAFAL): Minimises aluminium use, retaining it mainly in flash powder needed to initiate the reaction.

The formulations also seek to reduce chemical use and eliminate specified banned substances. Following the Supreme Court's October 2018 directions, barium salts were prohibited in firecrackers. CSIR-NEERI's framework also excludes substances such as lead, arsenic and mercury.

CSIR-NEERI’s Ground Chakkar

How much less pollution do green crackers produce? According to CSIR-NEERI, green crackers must meet either of two benchmarks: at least 30 per cent lower particulate emissions than a conventional cracker of the same category, or a minimum 20 per cent reduction in particulate matter alongside at least 10 per cent lower gaseous emissions.

Particulate matter is a key concern. PM10 refers to particles measuring 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while PM2.5 comprises finer particles of 2.5 micrometres or less. PM2.5 particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

CSIR-NEERI's data show that its STAR-F formulation, which uses iron oxide, achieved a 45.5 per cent reduction in PM10 emissions and a 35.6 per cent reduction in PM2.5 compared with its conventional counterpart. Earlier technical disclosures reported particulate reductions of 30-35 per cent for SWAS and 35-40 per cent for STAR and SAFAL.

Sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides are also released during combustion. SO2 can irritate the respiratory system and contribute to secondary particulate matter, while NOx contributes to ground-level ozone and particle formation. Modified formulations seek to reduce these emissions through changes in chemical composition and improved combustion efficiency.

A January 2023 study by CSIR-NEERI researchers, published in Environmental Pollution, found that barium concentrations in particulate emissions from the green crackers tested were 30-60 per cent lower than those from conventional fireworks. The reduction varied with the type and size of the cracker and the quantity of chemicals used.

Green crackers, however, are not necessarily quieter. The original SWAS and STAR formulations recorded sound levels of 105-110 decibels (dBA), while SAFAL recorded 110-115 dBA. CSIR-NEERI's current framework specifies a limit of less than 125 dBA. Meeting the prescribed limit does not mean that repeated bursting will not cause significant noise pollution.

What does it cost to manufacture them?

Manufacturing green crackers involves adopting modified formulations, sourcing specified raw materials and maintaining consistency in chemical composition. Manufacturers must also undergo testing and obtain regulatory approvals.

CSIR-NEERI provides access to its formulations through a technology-transfer and registration process. Manufacturers need an explosives-manufacturing licence and product-specific registration. Samples are tested for particulate and gaseous emissions, noise and banned chemicals.

CSIR-NEERI's testing requirements add another compliance cost. Its published charges are ₹7,000 per sample for air-pollution emissions, ₹2,500 for noise and ₹3,000 for banned chemicals, taking the total to ₹12,500, excluding GST. As of November 2026, 1,700 firework manufacturers across India were registered with the institute

Chidambaram GK of Chidambaram Fireworks Industry, Sivakasi, said the cost of green crackers was largely at par with conventional fireworks, with only marginal differences across some product categories.

"Most manufacturers have also started producing green crackers alongside conventional fireworks. Demand is gradually picking up as consumers become more aware of their environmental impact, but green crackers are yet to become as popular as conventional ones," he told Business Standard.

Online price lists offer some indication of the relatively small price difference. A 2026 catalogue on Sivakasi-based retailer The Kannan Crackers' website lists a box of 10 cm electric sparklers at ₹14, against ₹18 for green sparklers. The 12 cm variants are priced at ₹20 and ₹24, respectively, while 15 cm and 30 cm electric sparklers cost ₹34 a box against ₹38 for their green counterparts.

The broader fireworks industry, meanwhile, is facing higher input costs this year. According to reports, sulphur prices rose from ₹75 to ₹140 per kg before easing to ₹100, while aluminium, sodium nitrate and other inputs became around 30 per cent costlier. Shipping disruptions in the Gulf and delays in supplies have added to the pressure. Manufacturers estimated that production expenses could rise by around 15 per cent, with retail cracker prices expected to increase 15-20 per cent.

How to identify green crackers

Do not rely on labels alone. Claims such as “green” or “eco-friendly” are not proof of certification. Here's how to identify if a firecracker is a green cracker:

Check the QR code: Each pack must carry a product- and batch-specific QR code containing details of the manufacturer, CSIR-NEERI registration, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licence, formulation and test certificate.

Look for the green crackers logo: The packaging should carry the prescribed CSIR-NEERI logo.

Verify the manufacturer: Check whether the manufacturer is on CSIR-NEERI’s list of registered green-cracker manufacturers.

Scan the QR code: Ensure the details displayed match the product and manufacturer on the pack.

Buy from authorised sellers: In Delhi-NCR, sales are restricted to designated locations under the Supreme Court’s latest order.

For green crackers, the implication is that even if individual products release 30-40 per cent less particulate matter, the overall benefit depends on whether they replace conventional fireworks and how many are burst. A substantial increase in the number of crackers used could offset some of the gains from lower per-unit emissions. Green crackers, therefore, offer a way to reduce the pollution associated with fireworks, not eliminate it.