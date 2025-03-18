Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat ATS arrests two for illegal precursor chemical exports to Mexico

Gujarat ATS arrests two for illegal precursor chemical exports to Mexico

The contraband was being sent via air cargo to companies based in Mexico and Guatemala after being procured from Indian companies using fake end-user certificates and bogus invoices, according to ATS

Fentanyl

These substances -- 1-Boc-4-piperidone (N-Boc-4-piperidone) and 4-piperidone -- have been placed on the Red List by the United Nations International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) | File Image

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons for illegally exporting precursor chemicals for manufacturing fentanyl and other banned psychotropic substances by air to drug mafias in Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries, it said on Tuesday.

An investigation showed that the partners of certain chemical and pharma companies in Surat had illegally procured and exported precursors for the manufacturing of the controlled psychotropic substance fentanyl, prohibited in many countries, the ATS said in a release.

The accused individuals used bogus end-user certificates and fake invoices, and misdeclared the shipments to evade detection by the Customs Departments and international narcotics agencies while smuggling the chemicals via air cargo to companies in Mexico and Guatemala, it said.

 

These substances -- 1-Boc-4-piperidone (N-Boc-4-piperidone) and 4-piperidone -- have been placed on the Red List by the United Nations International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) and also listed under the International Special Surveillance List (ISSL) by India's Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), the ATS said.

The ATS stated that Satishkumar Sutariya, the main partner of Athos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Agrat Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and S.R. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in Surat, along with his partners and certain drug mafias from Mexico and Guatemala, conspired to smuggle contraband.

Also Read

rent, real estate

ATS Homekraft sells 340 flats on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram for Rs 825 cr

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Highlights: White House says Trump and Putin are speaking as US seeks to end war against Ukraine

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams' return LIVE updates: Why the two Nasa astronauts won't walk after landing

Netherland Parliament

Dutch parliament asks govt to reduce dependence on US software firms

Supreme Court, SC

Six SC judges to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on March 22

Sutariya and Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, a partner in S.R. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Agrat Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, revealed that they acted in collusion to export precursors for fentanyl via air cargo by concealing the shipments, it said.

The contraband was being sent via air cargo to companies based in Mexico and Guatemala after being procured from Indian companies using fake end-user certificates and bogus invoices, according to ATS.

Additionally, Agrat Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had planned to export Act 4-Anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine (ANPP) and N-Phenethyl-4-piperidone (NPP), which are psychotropic controlled substances included under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to J&C Import, a company based in Guatemala, it said.

"The accused individuals fraudulently purchased these controlled substances under fake names and invoices, created bogus bills, and mislabelled and mis-declared them in preparation for export. It is suspected that J&C Import is linked to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel," the ATS said.

They created fake end-user certificates to purchase precursor chemicals, mislabelled parcels containing key precursors used to manufacture the banned psychotropic substance fentanyl, and used fake invoices as genuine documents, the ATS said.

They also prepared to procure and export banned psychotropic controlled substances ANPP and NPP via air cargo using fraudulent invoices.

Cases were registered against them under sections 28, 29, and 30 of the NDPS Act and under sections 336(2), 340(2), and 350(1) of the Indian Penal Code, and legal action is underway, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Development Authority

DDA doubles revenue generation, surplus rises to ₹1,299 cr in 2024-25

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM clubs Mahakumbh with Gandhi, Bose, Bhagat Singh and 1857 in LS speech

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks CBI roadmap to unravel builder-banks nexus duping homebuyers

Meta

Govt partners with Meta on digital consumer protection initiative

PremiumMumbai Airport

Mumbai airport wants domestic passengers to pay a user development fee

Topics : ATS Gujarat Illegal drug racket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return LIVE UpdatesLatest News LIVESC Judges Visit to ManipurGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon