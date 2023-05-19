Gyanvapi case: We need to tread carefully in this matter, says SC



The Allahabad High Court on May 12 ordered determination of the age of the structure claimed to be "Shivling" using modern technology. However, the mosque authorities have said the structure is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaz.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of "Shivling" which was said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.



"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and K V Vishwanathan said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Hindu petitioners on the mosque panel's plea against the high court order for the scientific survey and carbon dating of "Shivling".



The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government both agreed to the plea for adjourning the proposed scientific survey of "Shivling" for the time being. The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order for conducting a "scientific survey", including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure.