close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi probe into Adani's alleged violations drew blank, says SC panel

It further said there is a need for an effective enforcement policy that is "coherent and consistent" with the legislative position adopted by Sebi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA

4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court said it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani Group's stock rallies, and that Sebi has "drawn a blank" in its probe into alleged violations in money flows from offshore entities into the conglomerate.

But the six-member panel said there was an evidence of a build-up in short positions on Adani Group stocks ahead of the report of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, and profiting from squaring off positions after prices crashed post-publication of the damning allegations.

"At this stage, taking into account the explanations provided by Sebi, supported by empirical data, prima facie, it would not be possible for the committee to conclude that there has been a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation," the panel said in the report submitted to the Supreme Court.

It further said there is a need for an effective enforcement policy that is "coherent and consistent" with the legislative position adopted by Sebi.

According to the committee, it also cannot say that there has been a regulatory failure on Sebi's part on minimum public shareholding rules or on related party transactions.

The apex court had appointed the committee parallel to the investigation that markets regulator Sebi was conducting into allegations against Adani Group and the plunge in the apples-to-port conglomerate's shares, triggered by Hindenburg's allegations.

Also Read

How Nandan Nilekani seeded path-breaking initiatives for Digital India

SC to hear pleas on Adani-Hindenburg saga on May 12 over stock manipulation

Congress demands SEBI inquiry on Adani group over Hidenburg report

Sebi may probe short selling to hammer down Indian markets: Report

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav

MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious sites

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Supreme Court allows axing of khair trees on govt forest land in HP

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

The expert panel was headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre and comprised OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somsekhar Sundaresan.

"The foundation of Sebi's suspicion that led to investigations into the shareholding of the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Adani-listed companies is that their ownership structure is "opaque" because the ultimate chain of ownership above the 13 overseas entities holding Adani Group stocks is not clear," the report said.

Sebi has found 42 contributories to the assets under the management of the 13 overseas entities and has been pursuing various avenues to ascertain the same.

"It has been a long-standing suspicion of Sebi that some of the public shareholders are not truly public shareholders and could be fronts for the promoters of these companies," it said.

Despite pursuing various routes through the Enforcement Directorate and the income-tax department, Sebi has not determined the ultimate ownership of these 13 entities.

While the FPIs in question made declarations of the beneficial owner by identifying the natural persons controlling their decisions, a 2018 law had done away with the very requirement to disclose the last natural person owning any economic interest in the FPI.

Sebi has been investigating the ownership of the 13 overseas entities since October 2020.

"The investigation and enforcement have moved in the opposite direction, stating that the ultimate owner of every piece of economic interest in an FPI must be capable of being ascertained. It is this dichotomy that has led to Sebi drawing a balance worldwide, despite its best efforts," it said.

Without such information, Sebi is unable to satisfy itself that its suspicion that has been aroused can be put to rest.

"The securities market regulator suspects wrongdoing but also finds compliance with various stipulations in attendant regulations. Therefore, the record reveals a chicken-and-egg situation," it said.

The committee said that the market has re-priced and re-assessed the Adani stocks. "While they may not have returned to the pre-January 24 levels, they are stable at the newly re-priced level," it said.

The committee noted that as per empirical data, retail investors' exposure to Adani stocks increased after January 24, 2023. And basis this, it concluded that the Indian stock market as a whole was not unduly volatile during the period under reference.

"The volatility in the Adani stocks was indeed high, which is attributable to the publication of the Hindenburg report and its consequences," the report said.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week granted Sebi time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations against Adani Group.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

Adani Group dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Adani Group Supreme Court

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siemens board agrees to sell low voltage motors, gears biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Skyrocketing airfares force many tourists to visit Kashmir by bus

Jammu-Srinagar highway
3 min read

RBI may cancel licence of asset reconstruction companies after I-T report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Risk appetite of employees see sharp uptick, open to new job opportunities

GenZ, office, employees
3 min read

Gail to borrow up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund Rs 10,000 cr capex plan in FY24

GAIL
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon